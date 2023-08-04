Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 20,701 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,701 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $87,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $2,651,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,058. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,399. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

