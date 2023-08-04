Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 881,306 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,573,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,306 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up approximately 1.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $263,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,903 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after acquiring an additional 332,948 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,232. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $215.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,385.20.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

