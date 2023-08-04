Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,296 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $74,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.48. The company had a trading volume of 228,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.82. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

