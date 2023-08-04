Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $166.44 Million Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,648,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,600 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 5.76% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $166,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,694,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,790,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCU. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

CCU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 13,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $878.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

