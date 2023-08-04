Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $45.82 Million Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $45,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $29,976,546.05. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 689,909 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $29,976,546.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $204,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,545,575 shares of company stock worth $415,122,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 0.9 %

RYAN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. 483,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

