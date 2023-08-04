Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,679 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of SS&C Technologies worth $52,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.