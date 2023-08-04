Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Sells 967 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 2.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Booking worth $415,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Booking by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $10,586,953. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,965.00.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $264.58 on Friday, reaching $3,104.49. The company had a trading volume of 615,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,952. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,736.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2,611.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,166.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 138.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

