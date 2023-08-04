Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 394,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,189,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of RB Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in RB Global by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 26.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in RB Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in RB Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RB Global by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. RB Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.13. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.