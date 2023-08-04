Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Maximus updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.74-$3.94 EPS.

Maximus Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.07 per share, with a total value of $248,358.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,642,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,141 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,642,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maximus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

