Maxis Berhad (OTCMKTS:MAXSF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Maxis Berhad (OTCMKTS:MAXSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAXSF remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday.

Maxis Berhad, an investment holding company, provides a suite of converged telecommunications, digital, and related services and solutions in Malaysia and internationally. It offers mobile plans; devices, such as mobiles, tablets, wearables, and home devices; broadband services; data and internet, and satellite services; and digital, payment, collaboration, voice, security, and Internet of Things solutions.

