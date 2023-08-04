Maxis Berhad (OTCMKTS:MAXSF) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Maxis Berhad (OTCMKTS:MAXSF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Maxis Berhad Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAXSF remained flat at $0.71 during trading on Thursday.
Maxis Berhad Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Maxis Berhad
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxis Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxis Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.