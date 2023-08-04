McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.36. 949,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,743. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.62. The stock has a market cap of $211.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $3,213,970 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

