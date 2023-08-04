McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock worth $3,213,970 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $289.94. 516,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,868. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

