Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) PT Raised to $12.00

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MFIN

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 209,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.05. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 21.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medallion Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 420.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.