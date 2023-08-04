MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Down to $9.41

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.41, but opened at $8.85. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 39,201 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAX shares. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a market cap of $569.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MediaAlpha news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in MediaAlpha by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

