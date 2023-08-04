Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Down 6.2% in July

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 8,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 109,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

