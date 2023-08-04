Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,196 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yelp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,256 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Yelp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Yelp from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 216,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,783.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $857,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 216,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,669.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,517 shares of company stock worth $3,236,498. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of YELP traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.96 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.