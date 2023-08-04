MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,760.00 at Credit Suisse Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MELI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,530.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Up 13.6 %

MELI opened at $1,323.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,205.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,212.90. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $754.76 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.