Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.94. Mercer International shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 198,517 shares.

The basic materials company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $529.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MERC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC downgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mercer International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $600.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

