Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Decreased by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.09. 2,897,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $266.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

