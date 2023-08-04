Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.95-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.6-59.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.67 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.38. 924,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,813,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $267.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,908.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,276 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 534,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

