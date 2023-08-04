Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.8% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,736,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,439. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.28 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

