Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.42 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.10. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRK. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.06. 1,701,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,819,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.