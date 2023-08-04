Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 783,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 792,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 44,936 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 104.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 385,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.65. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

