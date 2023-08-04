Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,364,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,070,000 after buying an additional 606,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

NYSE:LHX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.00. 186,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

