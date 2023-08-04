Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,223.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,288,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.16. The company had a trading volume of 320,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $273.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.85, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.32.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock worth $1,025,201,775 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

