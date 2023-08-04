Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,531 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 983,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,123,000 after buying an additional 75,957 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.6% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 333,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 37,310 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 27.1% during the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 29,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,031,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,355,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.