Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 437 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 231,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,450. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.63 and a 1-year high of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

