MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) PT Raised to $19.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.41. The stock had a trading volume of 147,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,772. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeridianLink will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 430,283 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,498.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.