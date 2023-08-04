MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 67.83%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.
MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 810,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.04.
MGIC Investment Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
MGIC Investment Company Profile
MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.
