Michael E. Newcity Sells 11,913 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 182,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,060. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 461.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

