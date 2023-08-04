MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading Down 3.4%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $20.31. 121,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 110,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.