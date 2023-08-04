Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 54.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.4 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAA traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.38%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.