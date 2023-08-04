Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MNMD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NASDAQ MNMD traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 582,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,821. The company has a market cap of $171.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock worth $108,544 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

