Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.42). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.27.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

