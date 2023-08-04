Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,018 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 717,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,202. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

