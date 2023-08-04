Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after acquiring an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $329.21. 1,244,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,524. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.94. The firm has a market cap of $330.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

