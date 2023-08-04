Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,009 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $249.07. The company had a trading volume of 307,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,149. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

