Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 103,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,511,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,111,891. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

Get Our Latest Report on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.