Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates
In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.
About Jack Henry & Associates
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.
