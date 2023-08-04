Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after acquiring an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.96.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $181.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.38 and a 200-day moving average of $181.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

