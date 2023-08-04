Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,448,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,802 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 16,156,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,689,590. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

