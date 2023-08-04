Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.35. 3,998,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,020,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

