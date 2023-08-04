Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 312 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.31 on Friday, reaching $162.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,173,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,550. The firm has a market cap of $308.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.25. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.46 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

