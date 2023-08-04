Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,384,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,445,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $251.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

