Mizuho Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $250.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.90. 2,041,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,485. The stock has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.68. Eaton has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $225.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

