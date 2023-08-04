Mizuho Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $233.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.67.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $231.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.82. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $211.49 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after buying an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,746,000 after buying an additional 290,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

