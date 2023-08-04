MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

MKSI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day moving average is $95.56.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

