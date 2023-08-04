ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 7,845,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,956,165. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

