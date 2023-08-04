ML & R Wealth Management LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 116,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,056,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

