ML & R Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $71.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,347. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $76.73.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
